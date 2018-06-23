Obituary: Shelia Mary Suddaby

The funeral service for Sheila Mary Suddaby, aged 68 years of Nettleton, was held at Lincoln Crematorium.

Canon Ian Robinson officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Mary was born at Scunthorpe.

She had various jobs over the years - including at Osmond’s Aerosols, in the Caistor Grammar School kitchen, at Nettleton Manor, the Salutation Inn and the Caistor Spar Shop (Edis’s) - but her main role was as housewife and mother.

Mary was a member of Holton le Moor Bowls Club, before moving on to Dunholme Indoor Bowls Club, and outdoors at Welton Bowls Club.

However, these activities had to stop eight or so years ago due to Mary’s ill health.

Family mourners were: Tracey and Scott Worboys (daughter and son-in-law); David and Susan Suddaby (son and daughter-in-law); Rebecca Suddaby (granddaughter); Anne Wilkinson (sister); Craig and Steven Wilkinson (nephews); Rosie Suddaby (sister-in-law); David and Beryl Morris (brother-in-law and sister-in-law); Tracey and Mark Hurst (niece and husband).

Friends at the service were: Ann Ward; Susan Smith; Fred Standland; Jenny Stimpson; Victor Brocklesby; Andrew Clarke; Catherine Marshall (also rep Charlotte Marshall and also the Yates family); Neil Hardy; Dawn Hardy; Katie Hardy; Rob and Rebecca Garwell.