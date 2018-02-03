Obituary: Robina Ann King

Caistor lost a highly respected member of the community with the passing of Robina Ann King, aged 85 years.

This loss was reflected by the town’s Methodist Church being packed at her funeral.

Robina was a founder member of Caistor Flower Club, a member of the town’s Hillside Bowls Club and of the indoor bowls club.

She was assistant cook for the luncheon club, a member of the Friendship Club and the Over 60s Club.

Robina had also served the town as mayoress on five occasions, when her husband Louis was mayor.

A loyal member of the Methodist Church in Caistor, Robina held many offices within the church.

She was also a keen gardener and flower arranger.

Robina leaves her husband Louis and three daughters, as well as six grandchildren, who she loved dearly.

At the funeral service, her coffin was carried into the chapel by her three sons-in-law and her one grandson.

The service was led by the Rev Sarah Parkin and tributes were made by her granddaughters, together with family friend and former minister at Caistor the Rev John Bown.

A collection in memory of Robina raised £1,500, which will be split between Caistor Methodist Chapel and Cancer Research UK.

