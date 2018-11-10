Obituary: Pamela Mary King

The funeral service for Pamela Mary King, aged 74 years of Market Rasen, was held at Lincoln Crematorium.

Sandra Barker officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall.

Pam was born in Maldon, Essex and was retired.

Family mourners were: Phil King (husband); Jax Potter (daughter); Joyce King (mother-in-law); Chris and Porky (in-laws); Steve and Jenny King (in-laws); James Chalice (grandson); Sadie Tindall (niece) and Paul Betts; Rory Tindall (nephew); Clifford Elm (uncle).

Friends at the service were: Elaine Clare; Sue Grace; Russ Lambert; Ann and Sharon Fairbrother; Richard Potter; Linda Lowe; Pauline and Kevin Noon; Sheila Wild; Gwen Goodrum (also rep. Renita Lancaster); Jackie and Geoff Freeman; Brian and Anita Hunter; Mandy Juskiw; Paul Hulance (Clark James Carers).