Obituary: Pamela Elizabeth Schofield

A service was held in St Martin’s Church, North Owersby to celebrate the life of Pamela Schofield.

Pam was born to Janet and Bill Smith in 1951 and had lived in the Market Rasen area all her life, the past 47 being in North Owersby after her marriage to Tony Schofield in 1971.

She leaves husband Tony, son Darren, fiancée Emma, granddaughter Ava, daughter Heather and son-in-law Glenn.

For many years, Pam had been a valuable member of the village community, helping organise most of the events the village has held in the past, and had supported many other charitable organisations in the area.

She was well thought of, as shown by the large number of people who attended the service.

Pam had led a full and active life up until her illness; helping her husband run the family business; breeding and showing the animals they reared at agricultural shows throughout the country.

She loved her life, her family and her holidays and had travelled worldwide.

Pam died at home on March 30 after losing her courageous battle with cancer.

She will be greatly missed by all her family and the many friends she made over the years.

