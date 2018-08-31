Obituary: Margot Green

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Margot Green, aged 88 of Market Rasen, was held at St May’s Church in South Kelsey, following burial at All Saints’ Church, Thornton le Moor.

The Rev Steve Johnson officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Margot was born on July 15, 1930 in Prestwick, Ayrshire, to Louise and Matthew Pollock.

On a trip to Torquay in 1955, she met Geoffrey Green, a Lincolnshire farmer.

A holiday romance blossomed into a long-distance courtship and then marriage, on October 20, 1956.

Sadly, in 1973, Geoffrey died leaving Margot to run the Market Rasen and Gravel hill farms, family home and to bring up three girls under the age of 16.

Margot embraced being part of the Thornton le Moor and wider communities.

She assisted with Caistor Meals on Wheels and arranged many gymkhanas at Gravel Hill Farm, the proceeds going to Thornton Church.

She also ensured new people were welcomed and included within the community.

In 1981, the chapter of Gravel Hill Farm came to a close and Margot moved to Ivy Cottage in South Kelsey.

Bridge became her saviour and she regularly won trophies at Market Rasen and Corringham. She also took part in the Lincolnshire County Championships.

Margot became a founding member of the Market Rasen Bridge Club and an honorary life member.

Her sense of community and the church led her to organise bridge drives for 15 consecutive years, raising £1,000 each year for Thornton and Owersby churches.

Then, in March 2009, another catastrophic event occurred; Margot suffered a massive stroke.

She moved to The Poplars Care Home in Market Rasen.

The first year provided unbelievable challenges, namely restring her speech and giving up her hard-fought independence.

In spite of this event, Margot once again dug deep and was determined to live a full and meaningful life, continuing to play bridge and enter competitions.

Margot’s life on earth may have ended, but her legacy continues with two essential requirements - digging deep into your reserves when times are tough and always enjoy a good party.

Family mourners were: Christine Brewster and Mike Yeo (daughter and partner); Carolyn Ranford (daughter, also rep Paul, Andrew and Jonathan Ranford, son-in-law and grandsons); Jane and David ward (daughter and son-in-law); Henry Brewster and Tara Lawrence (grandson and girlfriend); Alice ward (granddaughter); Amy ward and Oscar Beattie (granddaughter and boyfriend); Morag Lomax (sister); Fiona Lomax (niece); Alison Spencer (niece); Matthew Pollock (nephew, also rep Margaret Pollock); Karen and Charlie Acton (niece and husband); Clare and Neds Netherwood (niece and husband); Richard, Angela, Sarah and Tony Bentley (cousin and family).

Friends at the service were: Doris Woodall; Mr and Mrs J Cade (also rep Eileen Wilmott); Michael Inglis; Caroline Forward; Freda Staves; Sue Kerridge (also rep Joan Brown); Sheila Spring; Judy Clarke (also rep Jean Burkitt); Miss R E Cade; Pat Jones; Jane Maxwell; Lorna Martin; Penny Nott; Louise Hewitt (also rep John Hewitt); Mr and Mrs J Johnson; Mr Garton; Marge McKee; Joanne Bridgewater; Wendy Harrison; Robert Jackson; Emer Ward; Mrs B Halmshaw (also rep John Halmshaw); Shirley Holm-Johansen (also rep Ben and Eva Smith, Cynthia Davenport and also Margaret Sergeant); Lewis Strange (also rep Mr and Mrs Michael Golland); Jane Beeson (also rep Mr and Mrs T Robinson); Megan and David Reed; John Brewster; Mr and Mrs J Parkinson; Mr and Mrs N Wells (also rep Mrs E Reynolds); Kate Nicol; Mrs C Lancaster; Pat Grant; Roger and Abigail Clark (also rep Joyce Rhodes); Barbara Davey; Mary Etchell (also rep Catherine Etchell); Bernard Ellis; Liz and Simon Ives; Caroline Hadlington (also rep Diana Cottingham); Victoria Cottingham (also rep Mr and Mrs Robert Lee); Jan Albone; Mary Kerr; Sylvia Wharton; Joan Fowler (also rep Ian Fowler); Grace Tompkins (also rep Karen Dowle and The Poplars); Sue Henderson; Sheila Pickering (also rep Sharon Hall); Debbie Longhorn; Ellen Young; Mr and Mrs Phil Alltoft; Nicola Clarke; Sue White; Peter Kerr (also rep Doreen Hooker); Enid Graham; Jean Collins; Andrew and Andrea Inglis (also rep Isabel Vincent); Birdie Dawson; Vi Knapton; Mark and Sally Selby (also rep Will and Tom); Muriel Green (also rep Elizabeth Green); Thelma Rose; Grace Dobson; Mr and Mrs John Jackson (also rep Margaret and Jeff Thompson; Eileen Wilkinson); Mrs J Parker (also rep Mr Q Parker and the family); Mrs H Hansard (also rep Mr M J Hansard; Mrs G Campion; Mr and Mrs B Smith); Robert and Becky Bell; the Rev Claire (Market Rasen Curate); Jo Glozier.