Obituary: Margaret Catherine Morris

The funeral service for Margaret Catherine Morris, aged 90 years of Wragby, was held at Lincoln Crematorium.

Canon Alan Robson officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Margaret was born at Wainfleet and worked on the farm, as well as being the farm book-keeper.

She was a member of Wragby WI and a former president of Minting WI.

Margaret worked for the British Red Cross and the WRVS at Lincoln Hospital until retirement.

Family mourners were: Carol Garbutt and Sandra Morris (daughters); Barry Garbutt (son-in-law); Sarah Garbutt, Lisa Garbutt and Carla Morris (granddaughters); Derek Jesney (brother-in-law).

Friends at the service were: Margaret and John Kane (also rep Wragby WI); Edith Pickwell (also rep Brian Pickwell); Jacky Gillespie; Margaret Applewhite; Stuart and Alice Shaw; Eddie Taylor; Dorothy and Stuart Eatch; Julie Willows; Aileen Willows; Derek Short; Mrs L Westwood; Mrs and Mr Ian Fabris; Mr and Mrs Barnes; Steve Field; Charlie Pearce (also rep Abbie Roper; Franchesca Meanwell; Beryl Mettam); Linda and Gordon Taylor; Keith Wilkinson; Mary Ellis; Brian Hill; Ray Graham (also rep Betty Graham); Pam and Phil Jones; Tony Willerton; Mrs Farman; Mrs Bronson; Mr and Mrs Andrew Lindley; Les Dunn (also rep Elsie); Bas Everton.