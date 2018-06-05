Obituary: Kenneth Foster

The funeral service for Ken Foster, aged 84 years of Market Rasen, was held at Lincoln Crematorium.

Sandra Barker officiated at the service and arramgements were by J marshall of Market Rasen.

Ken was born at Sotby and from 1951 to 1955 served with the Royal Army Service Corps.

His working life was spent as a bricklayer.

Family mourners were: Betty Foster (wife); Sally Morris (daughter); Derek Morris (son-in-law); Jim and Pauline Sharpe (nephew and wife); Janet Winters (niece); Josephine Richardson (sister-in-law); Ralph and Ruth Richardson (brother-in-law and wife, also rep derek and Roger Hall); John warwick (brother-in-law, also rep Mr and Mrs B Thompson); derek and Jean Richardson (brother-in-law and wife); Linda Bell (niece); Michael and Tracey Richardson (nephew and wife); Alison Reed (niece); Dawn and Ian Botham (niece and husband).

Friends at the service were: Rosalind Boyce (also rep Claire Jones); Donald and Margaret Hanson; Joan and Eddie Edwards; Mr and Mrs D Richardson; E Portas; Mrs A Reed; Mr J Warwick (also rep Mr and Mrs B Thompson); Betty Pyttlik; Mr and Mrs R Richardson (also rep Derek and Roger Hall); Michelle; Clare Bradford; Janet Winters; Mark Stephenson; Michael Stephenson; Fred and Gwen Sellars (also rep June Towns; Amanda Elliott and Harvey); John Codd; Barbara Codd; Carol Warner and Simon Warner (also rep Margaret and David Warner).