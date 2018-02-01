Obituary: John Trevor Hodson

The funeral service for Trevor Hodson, aged 86 of South Willingham, was held at the parish church.

Peter ‘Quin’ Hough officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Trevor was born in Swinton near Manchester.

He left school with his higher certificate and joined Taylor Bros as a clerk.

Trevor studied accountancy at night school and went on to join English Steel, later British Steel.

Promotion followed to Manager of Audits and Accounting at Scunthorpe Steelworks and later Finance Director.

He subsequently became Finance Controller of the general Steels Group and finally First Company Secretary and Deputy Managing Director of Finance at the privatised British Steel PLC.

He retired in 1988.

During the 1950s, Trevor did his National Service with the RAF, working as a radar operator based at Spurn Point and then Stenigot.

He was also treasurer and, later, president of the Hope Show and Sheepdog Society in Derbyshire

Trevor is survived by his second son, Jeremy, and four grandchildren.

His wife died in 2002 and, sadly, his first born son died in 1995, aged 35.

Family mourners were: Jeremy Hodson (son); Raoul Hodson (grandson); Natalie Hodson (granddaughter); Ben Hodson (grandson); Lilla Berry (sister-in-law); Susan Berhel (sister-in-law); Stephen Hodson (nephew); Rachel Hodson (niece).

Friends at the service were: Marcus and Virginia Edmundson; Richard and Anne Stamp; Lesley Agath; Mrs H Bray; Mr and Mrs A C Bray; Tricia Overand-Carter; Kay Donocik (also rep Joe); Paul Fuller; Mary Jordan; Roger Bull; Mr M Perkins.