Obituary: Jean Catherine Woodward

The funeral service for Jean Catherine Woodward, aged 85 years of Tealby, was held at the parish church.

The Rev Chris Hewitt and the Rev Anne Coates officiated at the service, with funeral rrangements by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Jean was born at Market Rasen.

She worked as a chiropodist in a private practice and latterly worked for the NHS at the Market Rasen Surgery.

Jean was in the choirs at the Methodist Chapels in Market Rasen’s Union Street and Chapel Street.

She also sang in the Market Rasen Choral Society for 30 years.

A member of Tealby WI for more than 50 years, Jean helped set up the annual Tealby Craft Fair, which has raised money for St Barnabas and St Andrew’s Hospices.

Jean also hosted an annual fete in her garden to support both hospices.

Jean used to organise flower festivals, including the 150th anniversary of the Methodist Chapel in Market Rasen, which took place in 2013, as well as several in Tealby Church for Tealby weekends, starting back in 1976.

Her flower pedestals would travel between church, chapel, the Lincolnshire Show and across the county.

Gardening was Jean’s passion and she did some judging at horticultural shows.

Jean was an active member of Tealby village life for 60 years.

Family mourners were: Sarah Tyson (daughter); Alan Woodward (son); Adam and Charlotte Tyson (grandson and wife); Emma and Tom bell (granddaughter and husband).

Friends at the service were: John and Enid Fowler; Cathy Turner; Claire Ross; Mary Etchell; Gwenith Thompson; Freda Horton; Jean Bates; Ann Nunn; Philip Walker; David Paul; Jo Johnston; Keith Wynard; Geoff and Glenda Taylor (also rep Cicely Maycock); Gavin Wrath (also rep Mary and Paul Dunton); Ellen Young (also rep Ian Young); Jo Griffiths; Andrea and Brian Doyle (also rep Jan and Mike Burgess); Jen Barrett (also rep Emily and Charlie Barrett; John Simpson; Ian and Mary Robins); Frank Howsham; Martin Maslin; Shirley Holm Johansen (also rep Tealby WI; Eric Holmes); Mr and Mrs Hage; Carol and Clive James; Jayne Holney; Jim Nule; Mr and Mrs Bayes (also rep the Bayes family; Mrs Dixon); Victoria Brant; Graham White; Rachel Semple; Graham and Iris Wallace; Andrew and Jill Bell; Miles Hardy; Pat Wood; Jill Emmerson; Andrew Hunter; Judith Bucknall; Mary Waller; Nicky Argent (also rep Cynthia’s Hairdressers); Doreen Wallis; Diana Williams (also rep The Ladies’ Luncheon Club; Mr and Mrs Craig McCarthy; Amy McCarthy); Margaret Howard (also rep Sam Howard); Peter Mortimer (also rep Hilda Mortimer); Patricia Donnithorne; Mr and Mrs L Beasley; Elizabeth Campbell (also rep Adrian Campbell); Hugh and Penny Nott (also rep Market Rasen Rotary Club; Jill Robson; Rob and Jan Shannon; Ann Hewitt); Maureen and Ken Moscrop (also rep Barbara Sharp); Carol Huggins; Jane Horner; Jim Nile; Mr and Mrs A Firkin; Mr and Mrs Jake Jarron; Ralph and Ruth Richardson; Ann Richardson; Elizabeth Spiers (also rep David Spiers; John and Jill Speck); Ann Bell (also rep Malcolm Bell; Dennis Corden); Mr B Marshall (also rep Jean Marshall); Ian Smart; Kate Witney; Phil Dales; John Whitwell (also rep Christine Whitwell); Len Johnson; Caroline Jenkins; Mr G M Cooper; Terrence O’Halloran; Bob Winter (also rep the Winter family); Maureen Stanley; Mary Battle; Geoffrey Portlock; Margaret Dawson.