Obituary: Grace Bentley

The funeral service for Grace Bentley, aged 84 years of Caistor, was held at the parish church.

Canon Ian Robinson officiated at the service and arrangements were by J. Marshall of Market Rasen.

Grace was born in the Derbyshire town of Buxton.

She left school in 1950 and started working in an office.

Two years later, she joined the Women’s Royal Airforce, seeing service in Cyprus and Egypt.

In 1956, she left and went to work for Montague Burton for nine years, before returning to the WRAF in 1963, seeing service in the UK and Germany.

Grace finally left the WRAF in 1972 to marry Ronald.

Grace was an active member of the Caistor community.

She served as treasurer to the Civic Society and an incredible 25 years as treasurer to Caistor Indoor Bowls Club.

She also undertook voluntary work for the Meals on Wheels and the Lunch Club, as well as helping a local motorcycle club organise meetings and catering.

For her own interests, Grace enjoyed caravanning, gardening and travel.

Family mourners were: Ronald Bentley (husband); Zena Daley (sister); Nigel, Allan, Marty and Vanessa (nephew and niece); Christopher (sister’s grandson); Mick Martin (godson).

