Obituary: George Everard Slater

.
.
Share this article

The funeral of George Everard Slater, aged 102 years of Market Rasen, was held at the parish church.

The Rev Claire Walker officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall.

George was born at Claxby.

From 1934 to 1968, he served with the Kings Royal Rifle Corps and was a recipient of the British Empire Medal and the Legion d’Honneur.

George is survived by his sons, Eric and Mark; daughter Patricia Reid; nine children, in England and Canada, and 11 great-grandchildren, in England and Canada.

Family mourners were: Eric and Anne Slater (son and wife); Mark Slater and Tanya Lindon (son and partner); Judith slater, Michelle Slater, Georgina Slater, Rafferty Lindon, Hebe Lindon (grandchildren); Jade Fleming (great-granddaughter); Sylvia Dennis (niece); Julie Booton (great-niece); John Manders, Jeff Manders (nephew); Janice and Roger Hensman (niece and husband); Andrew Everard.

Friends at the service were: Laura Gundy; Mr and Mrs W Walpole; Rosemary Dipple (also rep Sylvia Sherliker); Gail Panton; Emma Murray; Jo Potter; Andrew Everard; Alison Bradbury; Margaret Fulston; Jackie Bontoft; Tricia and Neil Marsden (also rep Hilary and Barry Waight); Carol Davison (Waterloo House); David Cannon; Elizabeth Barker; Stephanie Heywood (also rep David Bett); Mr and Mrs B Ashwell (from Baston); Emer Ward (also rep Pat and Al Hage); Jennifer Simon; Rob Walker; Georgina Walker; Sue Rowett (also rep Kevin Simon); Marianne and Valentine West (also rep KRRC, Celer and Audax Club and Association; Field Marshal Lord Bramall); Joe Glozier; Mary-Jane Storr (also rep Caroline Camping); Mrs Drysdale and Susie; Mrs Hildred (also rep Waterloo House); John Woods.