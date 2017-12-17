Obituary: George Arthur Dawson

The funeral service for George Arthur Dawson, aged 94 , was held at St Mary’s Church, South Kelsey.

The Rev Sarah Parkin officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Arthur was born in South Kelsey, where he lived all his life.

His wife of 47 years, Madge, died in 1994 and two brothers - Eddie and Lionel - also predeceased him.

Arthur worked in the village all his life.

After leaving school, he worked on a number of local farms before joining his father in his building business , shortly after World War Two, during which he was a member of the Home Guard.

He later ran the business with his brother Lionel and continued working well into his 70s.

He still received requests for work until well into his 80s before the family persuaded him to ‘give up his ladders’ fafter he was spotted working on the chapel roof.

Arthur was a well known character in the vicinity through his involvement in a number of organisations. Indeed, outside of his family he had three other great loves –his village community, chapel and football

He was a magistrate on Caistor Bench for 30 years to 1993 and Chairman of South Kelsey Village Hall Committee for a number of years.

Arthur also held various roles at South Kelsey Methodist Chapel over many years, until its closure, including organising coffee mornings and garden fetes.

He played for South Kelsey football and cricket clubs and was also a Parish Councillor.

More recently, he was a member of South Kelsey and Market Rasen Indoor Bowls Club, a member of Osgodby Bowls Club, Hall Farm and village hall lunch clubs, the Methodist circuit men’s breakfast and South Kelsey dominoes club.

A season ticket holder at Grimsby Town for many years, Arthur first attended in 1929 and saw his last match in September of this year.

Latterly, he was proud to be a regular contributor to the matchday programme, when many of the stories he enjoyed recounting about football in the 1930s were printed.

To mark his 88 years as a loyal and regular supporter, Grimsby Town have agreed a special tribute to him at a home match and in the programme.

Family mourner were: Marie and Anthony Holmes (daughter and son-in-law); Carol Wakefield (daughter); Angela and Michael Hubbert (daughter and son-in-law); Richard Hubbert and Jamie Crabb (grandson and partner); Sarah and John Crofts (granddaughter and husband); Andrew Hubbert and Alice Till-Carty (grandson and wife); Claire and Craig Partridge (granddaughter and husband); Sylvia Wood (sister-in-law); Janet and Roger Massingberd-Mundy (niece and husband, also rep Sheila Robinson and Rita Sykes); Linda and Jamie Wood (niece and nephew, also rep Katie, Liam, Claire and families); Terence Wood (nephew); Linda Rose (niece); Karen Marshall (cousin, also rep Gerald Dawson).

Organist Midge Thomas.