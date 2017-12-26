Obituary: Florence Elizabeth Brumpton

The funeral service for Florence Elizabeth Brumpton, aged 83, was held at All Saint’s Church, Sixhills.

The Rev Bryan Dixon officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Betty, as she was known, was born at Brant Broughton.

Wife of the late George, she is survived by her children - Ian, Nigel, Rachel and Tracey.

Family mourners were: Ian and Rachelle Brumpton (son and daughter-in-law); Nigel Brumpton and Niki Roberts (son and partner); Rachel and Paul Hulme, Tracey and Tony Papworth (daughters and sons-in-law); Thomas Brumpton and Meg Johnson (grandson and partner); George and Sarah Hornsey (grandson and wife); Adrian Hornsey (grandson); Bethany Papworth (granddaughter); Maureen and Dave Appleyard, Heather and Jim Oaks (sisters and brothers-in-law); Victor Hubbard (brother); June (sister); John and Janet Hubbard (brother and sister-in-law); Irene Scott (sister, also rep Mick and Stephen); Daniel Hubbard (nephew); Robin Seymour (brother-in-law); Barry and Janet Elmhurst; John and Jennifer Coupland; Lesley Leonard; Marion Tuplin; Doreen Lunn (niece); John Appleyard; Emily Appleyard; Ben Appleyard; Audrey Savage.

Friends at the funeral service were: Margaret Waters; Eileen Skeets and Angela; Marion and Peter Taylor; June Staves (also rep Terry); Steven Dixon; Audrey South (also rep the family); Mr J Hubbard; Mrs S Savage; Robert and Rosemary Thompson (also rep Keith Baldock); Susan Robinson (also rep Caroline); David Cosgrove; Mr and Mrs D Goulsbra; Mr P Goulsbra; Mrs M Kane (also rep Wragby Town Hall, Bingo); Mr and Mrs D P Chamberlin; Colin Coupland; Mr and Mrs F Chamberlin; Pat Woodcock; Chris and Gina Smith; Lyn and Bruce Stuart; Michelle Bates (also rep The Laurels); M Coles; D Coles; Carolyn Brader and Paul Brader; Marie South; Marina Waters (also rep The Laurels).