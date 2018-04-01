Obituary: Ezra Cade

The funeral service for farmer Ezra Cade, aged 93 years of Donington on Bain, was held at St Julian’s Church, Benniworth.

The Rev Cilla Smith and the Rev Avril Ford officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Ezra was born at Middle Rasen.

He was a church warden and Synod representative for Donington on Bain Church for many years.

He was also a conservationist and helped with YTS students from Riseholme College.

Ezra was also a supporter of charities caring for armed services families.

Family mourners were: Pamela Cade (wife); Judith and Philip Harmes (daughter and son-in-law, also rep Anne and Josh Toye, grandaughter and grandson-in-law); Rachel and Samuel Palmer, and baby Eli Palmer (granddaughter, grandson-in-law and great-grandson); Caroline and Martin Ulyatt (daughter and son-in-law); Christopher and Sarah Ulyatt (grandson and granddaughter-in-law); Benedict Ulyatt (grandson); Magdalen, Elinor, Miriam and Frances Ulyatt (granddaughters); Rosemary Cade (niece); Wendy Newton (niece); Emma Anderson (niece, also rep William Cade, nephew); John and Barbara Cade (cousin and cousin-in-law, also rep Pammy Whitwell, cousin); Charles and Sylvia Cade, cousin and cousin-in-law); Mrs C Cade, sister-in-law).

Friends at the service were: William Clamp; Mr and Mrs G Willoughby (also rep Mr P Willoughby); Sally Selby (also rep Ian Selby); Mr and Mrs George Johnson; Andrew Butt (also rep Martin Butt); Mr and Mrs C Willoughby; Margaret Pinney; Mrs M Bouskill; Adam Essum (Southwold Hunt); Sarah Hamp; Ann Needham; John Needham (also rep Sue Needham); Margaret Taylor; Judy Wright; Mr and Mrs R Needham; Colin Good (also rep Enid Hotchin); Bryan and Rosemary Parkinson; William Wallis; Andrew and Rachael Goodacre; Kevin Wallis; David Wallis; Graham and Lynne Parkinson (also rep Jacky Taylor; Jenny Warden); Ann South; Richard Drakes (also rep the Drakes family); Jane Perkins (also rep Mike Perkins).