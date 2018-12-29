Obituary: Dinah Rosemary Nash

Family mourners at the funeral service for Dinah Nash, aged 69 years of Market Rasen, were: Shane, Heather and Graham Nash (children); Bailey and Fallon Nash (grandchildren); June Taylor; Sandra Clarke; Steven and Jess Clarke; Rita and Kev Flynn; Daniel Flynn; Sarah Flynn; Tracey and Tony Truscott; Emma and Yan Asante; Steve, Linda and Adam Taylor; David and Claire Wade; Andrew and Steph Wade; Martin Wade; Simon and Sarah Friend; Jean and Frank Hildred; Teresa and Phil Maplethorpe; Frank and Sue Nash; Peter and Louise Nash; Ivan, Zoe and Sophie Nash; Simon and Gemma Nash; Bob, Andrew and Rachel Barnes; Jody Payne.

Friends at the service were: Jo Gladman (also rep Derek Worrall and family); Judy Carline (also rep the Loveday family and also the Williams family); Ann Veal; Gill Fitch; Mr and Mrs K Tindall (also rep Lesley); Shelia and Philip Hazel (also rep Ann Stamp); Shelia and Len Robinson (nee Collins); Nancy Robinson (also rep the Robinson family); Debbie Carrie; Christine Skelson; Rose Smith; David Pinion (also rep Sandra Hollingworth); Lisa Steel; Yvonne Burford; Charlie and Sharleene Pearce; Marion Clark; Delia Dowse (also rep Mrs A Baxter); Mary Watson; Mr and Mrs P Wood (also rep Mrs L Chambers); Rita Hubbard (also rep the Appleyard family); Pat Golby; Mr and Mrs B Wade; Mrs M Sanders; Mrs M Henderson (also rep Mrs D Chilvers); Susan Hildred (also rep Raymond Hildred and also Angela Sykes); Mrs M Lynn (also rep Joanne Lynn); Rita Goulsbra (also rep Vera and also Cynthia’s Hairdressers staff); Marilyn Hubbard; Cathy Turner; Gemma Deakin; Dr G Parry; Jenny Margetson; Vanessa Humphries (also rep the Humphries family and also Nancy Johnson); Mrs L Brewis; Rodger Fritzsche (also rep June and Walter Fritzsche)

Apologies: Cassie and Scott Parrish.

Funeral arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.