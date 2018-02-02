Obituary: Clifford Fox

The funeral service for Clifford Page, aged 88 of Market Rasen, was held at the parish church.

The Rev Claire Walker officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall.

Clifford farmed at Poplars Farm, now Sunnyside Farm Shop, and married Margaret in 1955.

They had two children - Marian and Trish.

Clifford served as a town councillor and was also a special constable,for which he received a long-service award.

For many years, he played at and was groundsman for Market Rasen Bowls Club, as well as being the club president .

Clifford died peacefully in Nettleton Manor Nursing Home.

Family mourners were: Marian and Ian Garfoot, Trish and Colin England (daughters and sons-in-law); Paul and Fran Garfoot (grandson and wife); Freddie (great-grandson); Mark and Danielle Garfoot (grandson and wife); Florence Garfoot (great-granddaughter); Christine Carrick (niece, rep families); Stephen and Wendy Bontoft (nephew and wife, rep family).

Friends at the service were: Mr B Pickering (also rep Miss Thornton); Mrs E Wilkinson (also rep Reg and Brenda Tyson); Mr and Mrs A Morrison (also rep the Morrison family); John and Rachel Mason; Rita Goulsbra (also rep Dave Goulsbra); Chris Collins; Sadie Tindall; Paul Bett (also rep Richard Coulson and family; Jim Burkes and family); Rob Herbert (also rep May); Norman and Angela Palmer; Edward Banks; Hazel Parker; Mr A Upton; Mr A Dowse (also rep Mr and Mrs J Hayton; also Market Rasen Bowls Club); Mrs E Woodall; Robert Robinson; Mr D Johnson (also rep Jean); Brian Marshall (also rep Jean Marshall); Elaine and John Whitfield (also rep Louise Robinson); D Marwood; Mr and Mrs J Nock (also rep Marion and Peter Taylor); Jill Sellars (also rep Peter; Mervin Shadlock); J Woodall (also rep the Woodall family); Mr M Banks; Colin Garfoot; Steve Bailey; Jenny Smith; Mr and Mrs S Thatcher; Alan Bennett; Mr and Mrs G Clark; Mrs B Grayson (also rep Mr and Mrs P Allenson); Linda Cash (also rep David Cash); T R Fox; Ruth Skinner; Mr and Mrs J Fox; Malcolm Parker; Edna Barton; Mrs D Woodall.