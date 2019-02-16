Obituary: Brenda Curtis

The funeral service for Brenda Curtis, aged 88 years of Wragby, was held at St Mary’s Church Barton upon Humber.

Father David officiated at ther service and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Family mourners were: Angela and Philip Robinson (daughter and son-in-law); Laura and Jason Dawson, Ian Robinson and Charlotte Bowser, Daniel and Amanda Robinson, Mark Robinson (grandchildren); Ruby, Arabella, Honey, Tiffany, Olly (great-grandchildren); Betty Baggally; Linda Bromfield; Brian and Beryl (nee Hebblewhite); John and Valerie Baggally; Graham Baggally.

Friends at the service were: Alice Cannon; Edward Pritchard; Michael Schwec; Barry Drury; Keith Ready; Linda Ready and Francesca; Mrs M Burton (also rep Mr I Hebblewhite); Christine Hawsley; Nora Thompson; Mr and Mrs J W Pullen; Mrs M Cavill (nee’ Trought); Phillip Labourne; Jill Latchford; Les and Joan Robinson (also rep Helen, Susan and also Andrew); Clarissa Ready (also rep Janet Ready); Rick Lydall; Mr and Mrs B Lait; Debbie Lait; Mr and Mrs D Crowther; Tom Chant (also rep Dorothy Pearson); Mrs V Havercroft; Chris and Keith Tempest.