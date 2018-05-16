Obituary: Barbara Scott

It was with such sadness that family, friends and the local community heard of the death of Barbara Scott, aged 79, who passed away at The Laurels Care Home, Holton Cum Beckering,on 3rd March, 2018.

Barbara was born on November 3, 1938 at Pye Wipe Farm, East Barkwith, but within a year the family moved to Home Farm at Rand.

It was said that when she was a baby her first place of residence was on the pantry shelf.

She was followed by younger brothers Bernard and Peter and there were many happy memories of those childhood years, playing in the fields and exploring footpaths and hedgerows.

Barbara attended school in Wragby and then in Horncastle.

She had a paper round, not just in Rand but to Bullington and Fulnetby – all by bike!

During the war years there was the sound of Lancasters taking off from Wickenby, just up the road from their home, and many people billeted, which made it that many extra houses were built, including a shop.

Upon leaving school, Barbara went to Lincoln Technical College where she excelled at shorthand and typing, achieving the very highest level and speed.

Her first job was with a firm of solicitors, before moving on to the County Offices at Newland.

She then went on to become secretary to the City Engineer, a job that she did conscientiously for many years.

In her spare time, she was a founder member of the Wragby Players undertaking the job of secretary, even turning her hand to acting.

She enjoyed travelling, going on pony trekking holidays in the UK and as far afield as Spain; she visited Oberammergau for the Passion Play and even pulling a trip to America.

She was an active supporter of charities for the blind cancer care and the RSPB.

Throughout her life she was dedicated to supporting St Oswald’s Church at Rand.

She spent thousands of hours cleaning, polishing and preparing for services.

Barbara’s faith was strong and she was a mine of information about the church, as well as the area, and was very willing to talk to visitors and making them welcome.

She organised fund raising events and, with her secretarial talents, was the church secretary and treasurer for many years.

Her family meant a lot to her and over many years she cared devotedly for her mother and father, as well as enjoying the company of the younger generation of the family.

Barbara was a very special lady in the true sense and will be missed by many people.

The funeral service was held at St. Oswald’s Church, Rand.

The Rev Mark Holden officiated and arrangements were made by Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services at Market Rasen.

Donations will go to support Rand Church.

Family mourners were: Bernard Scott, Peter and Susan Scott (brothers and sister-in-law); Byron, Lucy and Amy (nephew and nieces); Bonnie, Abel and Archer (great-nieces and great-nephews).

