Obituary: Arthur Henry Mawer

The funeral service for Arthur Henry Mawer of Market Rasen was held at the Salvation Army Citadel.

Terence Carpenter officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall Funeral Directors.

The former landlord of the Gordon Arms (Advocate Arms) died in Lincoln County Hospital at the age of 97 years.

Family mourners were: Ian Mawer (son); Elaine Mitchell (daughter); Jessie Mawer (daughter-in-law); Sian Mitchell (granddaughter); Joseph Mitchell (grandson); Lauren Goulder (great-granddaughter); Dexter Jarvis (great-grandson); Jackson Jarvis (great-grandson).

Friends at the service were: Mr R Myland (also rep Sandra and also Adam Holvey); June Towns; David Hill; Mr A Johnson; Mr and Mrs E Burks; Shirley Ward; Ann Ellin and daughter; Mr and Mrs C Bates; Terry Warburton; R Smart; Rosemary and Errol Webster; Mr L Tranter (also rep Mrs R Smith and also the Lambie family); Mr and Mrs J Thompson; David Roberts; Mr and Mrs W Johnson (also rep Mrs B Kent); Mr and Mrs B Reaney (also rep Market Rasen Town Cricket and Football Club); Mrs B Lockwood; John Furmidge; Joyce King; Sadie Tindall; Marie Frankish (also rep Mr and Mrs S Lancaster); Mr H Bates (also rep Mike Perkins); Mr A Carter (also rep Mrs J Carter and also Market Rasen Town Cricket and Football Club); Shirley Clarke; Rex Clarke; Mr and Mrs M Watson; Mrs S Sanderson; Mr S Britton; Joe Willisch; Charlie Peatfield; Ryland Harrison; Mrs M Lakin-Whitworth (also rep Frank Fieldsend); Mike Lawrence (also rep M J Care Sales Ltd); Ian Ribey; Frederick Rowlands; Jean Warner; Ian Smart; Andrew Morrison (also rep Geoff Hill and also Stephen Cartwright).