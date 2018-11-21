Obit: Robert Henry Panton

The funeral service for Robert (Bob) Henry Panton, aged 88 years of Market Rasen, was held at Market Rasen Methodist Chapel.

The Rev Anne Coates officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall Funeral Directors.

Family mourners were: Jane Panton and Nick (daughter and partner); Joanne and Mark Swallow (daughter and husband); Laura Wilson (granddaughter, also rep partner Scott and great-grandsons Aaron and Aiden); Gemma Panton and David Kitchen (granddaughter and husband); Amy Panton, Chloe Panton, Katie Swallow (granddaughters); William Swallow (grandson); Tillie MacDonald (great-granddaughter).

Friends at the service were: Tony and Sandy Wheeldon (also rep Mr and Mrs S Akrill; James Akrill); Robert Smith (also rep Miss M Webb; Mr C Smith); Mr R Charman (also rep Mrs M Charman); John and Shirley Adlard (also rep Stephen Adlard); Derek Blades (also rep Dorothy Blades); Sue Blades (also rep Ken and Barbara Blades); Mr and Mrs P Altoft; Ryland Harrison; Mrs M Lakin Whitworth; Colin Bates; Kelly Jestin; Jim Stewart; Mr K Fridlington (also rep Market Rasen Fishing Club and also Mr W Hankin); Mr and Mrs D Goulsbra (also rep Mrs S Norman); Andy Semple (also rep Mr and Mrs R Treadgold; Mrs P Parrott); Mrs J Oxborrow (also rep Mr D Hill); Mr D Islip; Paul Scott (also rep Bill Scott); Mr I Smart; Mr M Robinson (also rep the Robinson family); Mr and Mrs Grindrod; John Gabbetis; Tony Anderson; Brian Marshall (also rep Royal British Legion and Poppy Appeal); Iain Smith (Royal British Legion); David Wells (Royal British Legion); Rod Walker (Royal British Legion); Aiden Thomas (Royal British Legion); Sam Appleyard; Ann Kent; Richard Sills.