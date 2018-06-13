OBE is a ‘huge surprise and a great honour’ for Coun Bradwell

One minute she was dealing with residents’ complaints and fears about flooding and the next County Councillor Patricia Bradwell learned she had been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Life is never dull for a prominent local politician!

Coun Bradwell is the deputy leader of the County Council and represents the Woodhall Spa and Wragby ward.

Her OBE is recognition of dedication and commitment as a councillor and particularly her work in children’s services.

Coun Bradwell is executive councillor for children’s services at County Hall . In a notable double, Debbie Barnes, director of children’s services, also received an OBE.

Coun Bradwell said: “It’s a huge surprise and great honour to receive this award.

“I’m immensely proud of the quality services we provide for children and adult care in the county which is only possible due to the dedication and support of fellow councillors, county council staff and partners.

“This award is as much a credit to you all.

“I will continue to work hard for the people of Lincolnshire in striving to provide the best quality services for all communities.”

Coun Bradwell joined the County Council in 1997 and represented the Metheringham Rural Division for 19 years - before taking over from the long serving Denis Hoyes in Woodhall and Wragby.

She has served on the Local Government Association’s National Children’s Board and has for a number of years been Chairperson of the East Midlands Children’s Forum.

Coun Bradwell and Ms Barnes were appointed to address well-documented failings in social care in Rotherham.

It is widely accepted that their usual robust but fair leadership is delivering considerable improvement there.

Since taking over the Woodhall and Wraby ward, Coun Bradwell has campaigned strongly on a number of issues.

She is one of the leading figures in the fight for a new pedestrian crossing on the busy A158 in Wragby.

In Woodhall, she has secured funding for pothole repairs and longer-term road improvements.

And, more recently, she has helped secure pledges from County Council officials that drains in the centre of Woodhall will be improved.

The drains were widely blamed for flooding in storms a couple of weeks ago which led to problems in the Witham Road area.

Coun Bradwell is also a prominent figure in the on-going bid for a fairer funding deal for Lincolnshire.