Not a veg in site for Caistor allotment dig

An exciting project has seen Caistor residents get involved into digging into the town’s past - quite literally.

Caistor Heritage Trust joined forces with the North East Lincolnshire Archaeological and Local History Society (NELALHS) on a project to locate the site of the town’s Roman wall.

It was decided to dig an exploratory trench on the town’s allotments in North Kelsey Road, which quickly turned into two trenches.

David Robinson, chairman of NELALHS, who led the dig under the watchful eye of field archaeologist Eileen Parker, said he was pleased with how things had gone.

Mr Robinson said: “The aim of the project is to try and say with some certainty where the third or fourth century wall actually ran.

“There are not a lot of suitable places accessible for putting in trenches, but this site has proved ideal.

“It has also been important toencourage the local community to get involved with the dig and they certainly have.”

Around 20 people went along to take part in the dig, which two place over four days, across two weeks.

Dr Mike Stopper, vice chairman of Caistor Heritage Trust, said the whole project had been worthwhile.

He said: “The objective was to try and locate the ditch which may have been sited outside the Roman wall, as well as to record any other finds of interest.

“It has been a fruitful few days and there have been some finds,but even if there hadn’t, as they say, absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.

“We have also been pleased to see a number of people showing interest in what has been going on.

“Some residents have taken part in the dig itself, while others have come along to see what has been going on.

“We kept coming across little bits and pieces which all need further investigation.

“However we couldn’t have done it without the guidance and expertise of David Robinson and NELALHS, so we thank them for that.”

A report of the finding will be compiled by Eileen Parker and a presentation will then be made