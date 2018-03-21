Nominations wanted for Rasen Town Council award

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond for their local community?

If you do, now is the time to tell everyone about that unsung hero.

Market Rasen Town Council is looking for nominations for their annual Princess Diana Award, which is presented to a local resident or residents for ‘compassion and service’.

Last years winners were Gary and Elisabeth Eastburn for the support they gave to their neighbour, Martin Harvey, following the death of his wife.

Previous winners have been recognised for their fundraising efforts for local charities and for other acts of kindness and outstanding effort in the community.

If you have someone you think should be honoured, contact the town clerk with your nomination on 01673 842479 or email townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk .

The closing date for nominations is Friday, March 30.