Nominations still open for new Rasen awards scheme

There is still time to put in your nomination for the Market Rasen Community and Business Awards, which are new for 2020!

The awards will be presented at the Love Market Rasen Race Day, sponsored by Market Rasen Town Council and West Lindsey District Council.

The event will be held on Sunday, February 16, and will celebrate all that is great about the Market Rasen community.

Nominations in the community awards include Best Teacher/Child Minder; Best Local Charity; Pillar of the Community; Best Public Service Person; Pet of the Year; Inspiring Child of the Year; and Community Group of the Year.

In the business awards, categories are; Small Local Business of the Year; Medium/Large Local Business of the Year; Employee of the Year; Employer of the Year; and New Business of the Year.

For the community awards the campaign will be led by social media whereby nominations will be requested on behalf of others.

Businesses can directly nominate themselves for the business awards.

The judging panel will include mayor Councillor John Matthews, racecourse general manager Nadia Powell, Dianne Tuckett from the Market Rasen Mail, racecourse event coordinator Sian Williams and member of the committee at the race course, Sue Lucas.

A spokesman from Market Rasen Racecourse said: “Tell us why your nomination deserves to win by sending us a message on Facebook or email us at marketrasen@thejockeyclub.co.uk

“Applications must be made by Wednesday 29th January 2020.

“Nominees must reside within Market Rasen Town or have Market Rasen in their postal address.

“Four finalists from each category will be announced on Facebook and invited to attend The Love Market Rasen Raceday where the winner will be announced.”

• Search for Market Rasen Racecourse on Facebook to find out more about the awards and see the winners announced later this month.