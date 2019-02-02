Nominate your heroes for town council award

Market Rasen Town Council is encouraging all residents to nominate their heroes for this year’s Princess Diana Community Award.

The award this year marks its 21st anniversary and the town council is looking for an extra special recipient to pick up the prize.

Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews said: “The Princess Diana Community Award was set up by the town council in recognition of someone’s unique/outstanding contribution within the community.

“It was first presented in 1998, so is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year.

“Members of the public are welcome to make nominations to the town clerk of anyone they feel goes that extra mile to help others.

“This could be as a volunteer or with charity work but not necessarily restricted to these boundaries.”

Last year’s winners were Market Rasen Town Councillors Steve Bunney and Margaret Lakin-Whitworth for their outstanding work to secure a new skate park for the town.

The councillors raised the £85,000 needed for the popular project at Mill Road park, and kept everyone informed when works were delayed due to excessive water levels.

The duo, who formed the council’s skate park project team, were presented with their prize at the town’s annual meeting last April.

Market Rasen Town Council’s clerk Faye Lambkin-Smith said the award was given to people for their ‘compassion and service’.

Ms Lambkin-Smith said: “Market Rasen Town Council are looking for nominations for this year’s Princess Diana Community Award for compassion and service.

“Do you know anyone in the community that deserves to receive an award for their exceptional duties?

“It is important to recognise the hard work and dedication of people in our community.

“The town council look forward to receiving nominations for this annual award.”

To make a nomination, contact the town clerk on 01673 842479 or email her at townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk.

Closing date is March 29.