Noise barrier plans for Rasen’s new leisure centre revealed

West Lindsey District Council has revealed plans to protect residents from noise disruption from Market Rasen’s new multi-million pound leisure centre.

The district authority has applied for planning permission to increase the height of an acoustic barrier around the perimeter of the Gainsborough Road facility, which is currently under construction.

It comes after residents raised concerns about noise from the site, during a public consultation.

A WLDC spokesman said: “The application to vary the condition increases the height of the acoustic barrier from 1.5 metres to two metres.

“This has been done in response to concerns raised by residents at the planning consultation.”

In a letter to WLDC, Market Rasen Town Council clerk, Faye Lambkin-Smith said: “The council discussed the planning application.

“The council had no objections to the proposal, but wish to note residents’ concerns further to public consultation regarding noise nuisance, which comes under material planning consideration ‘noise or disturbance resulting from use, including proposed hour of operation’.

“Residents are concerned regarding the construction while work is being carried out and the increase of noise when the proposed work is complete.

“We wish for the residents’ views to be taken into account.”

A report commissioned by WLDC shows the level of noise impact will be ‘suitably low at the nearest noise sensitive receptor properties with the recommended noise mitigation measures’.

The report stated: “The assessment of car park noise has concluded that the impact will be ‘slight’ for during the daytime period [7am to 11pm].

“To achieve a ‘non-significant’ impact due to car park noise, an acoustic barrier along the perimeter of the site...is required.”

The report concluded no mitigation measures were required to address noise from the 3G outdoor sports pitch.

The £6.3 million dry leisure centre will have a 3G pitch, multi-use fitness studios, dance studio, a four court sports hall, a 40-station gym, changing facilities and a meeting room/party hosting area, and it is due to open in late spring next year.