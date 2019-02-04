No feathers ruffled at poultry show

Around 150 birds and 20 plates of eggs were in competition at the show of young stock in Stickney Village Hall.

Champion bird was an example of the smallest bantam in the world, a Serama, shown by Mike Johnson from Suffolk, while reserve was a black Orpington bantam shown by Brian Anderton, from Halton Holegate.

Robert White, Best Hard Feather EMN-190402-153550001

Best Waterfowl was a white Indian Runner shown by Tom Holland, from Old Leake, who also won Best Rare Breed, with a Kraenkoppe female.

Other winners were:

Best Bantam - a Rhode Island Red shown by C Newton from Norfolk who also had Best Pair, also with Rhode Island Red.

Best Large Hard Feather - shown by Robert White from Long Sutton

Reggie Walker, Best Juvenile EMN-190402-153538001

Best bantam Hard Feather - shown by John Wheeler from East Kirkby.

Best Juvenile entry - a call duck, entered by Reggie Walker from near Gainsborough.

Best Eggs - a plate of 3 large white eggs shown by Sandie Hildreth from Wickenby.

Best Juvenile eggs - shown by Jennifer & Emily Dixon from Stixwould.

The next show will be the main Trophy Show in Horncastle’s Stanhope Hall on Sunday, March 3.