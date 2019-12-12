No end in sight for village flood road closure

A busy main road through a Wolds village is still closed after heavy rain led it flooding a month ago - and it looks like it will be sometime before it reopens.

Three ‘springs’ run under Louth Road in Binbrook and persistent rainfall over a number of days last month led to the flooding.

Pumps have taken over from firecrews who initially worked to prevent flooding to houses - and each machine is currently pumping out an incredible 88 litres of water per second.

Some Louth Road residents still have no vehicular access to their properties.

A temporary road closure has been in place and yesterday (Monday) an official closure was activated with an authorised diversion.

A local highways manager said: “There is a substantial amount of water on the road at the moment and we anticipate it could take around two weeks to pump this away.

“Once the water has cleared, there will be an investigation into the cause of the flooding and potential solutions.

“We realise this is a frustrating experience for residents and thank them for their ongoing patience.”

On Monday evening, more than 50 residents attended a public meeting in the village hall to hear what plans are in place to rectify the situation.

David Dodds, environmental health manager at East Lindsey District Council, and Steve Ross, environmental protection and drainage officer, were on hand to explain the current situation and answer questions.

Mr Dodds said: “There have been some fairly unprecedented events across the district that have impacted themselves on the village.

“In terms of the immediate stop gap solution, we are currently making sure that properties are not inundated by the springs that have activated and the defective pipe that’s causing the problems to Binbrook.

“That is inevitably causing some disruption to the village.”

Mr Dodds continued: “We are working as quickly as we can with partner agencies to work up a solution that is something more permanent to deal with the spring water that is coming up through the ground.”

An initial survey of the area has been conducted and a more detailed survey is planned.

Part of the issue appears to be a drainage pipe, which takes the water under the Louth Road business estate.

A full survey is planned of the pipework under the estate to see if there is a any blockage which could be preventing water from draining away.

Mr Dodds added: “When there is a surge of flood water, you can inevitably get something stuck in there that has been carried along, such as tree branches.

“It is a question of finding if it is a simple blockage or is there something more major that has gone on in terms of a collapsed section of pipe or culvert.”

Concerns the work might not be carried were allayed.

Mr Dodds said: “We have got commitment from East Lindsey District Council, Anglian Water and the County Council to work together to make sure the problem is rectified, whatever the final solution may be.

“We are trying to move this on as quickly as we can as we know it is disruptive to have road closures and diversions.”

Mr Ross explained he had been working with the partner agencies.

He said: “We have a couple of ideas but can’t do anything while we are de-watering.

“One idea is to cut the bank back [on Louth Road] and install a type of ‘French drain system’.

“But, we can’t do anything while we have this flow.

“It has slowed down over the past week but there is still a lot of water.

“I did invite county council highways and Anglian Water to attend this meeting but they both declined.

“We are here as a district council to try and support you guys and help where we can - and get the problem solved.

“We will be leading the project and managing it. There is going to be some more disruptions when we know what wants doing.”

Mr Ross confirmed the new closure and diversion route. It will take vehicles on to Caistor High Street and will be place until December 24 - and will probably be extended.