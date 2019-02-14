NHS appeal for help to find relatives of Sutton on Sea man and Mablethorpe woman

An appeal has been launched to trace the relatives of two people who passed away at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, in Grimsby, last month.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust are trying to locate the relatives of:

• Mr Thomas Sloane, who was born in July 1934 and lived in Sutton on Sea, passed away on January 11.

• Mrs Margaret Whyatt, who was born in August 1930 and lived in Mablethorpe, passed away on January 29.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the chaplaincy office on 03033 302489 or email terrie.young@nhs.net