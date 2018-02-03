Next steps for Market Rasen youth group

Market Rasen’s new youth club is gathering pace, but now they need more people to help them flourish even further.

The group formed in September and currently has around 30 children signed up, aged from eight to 12.

Run by volunteers, there are lots of activities every week at their base in the Festival Hall.

Last week, the session was held in the court room at the Old Police Station, when there was popcorn galore for a film night.

Now the group is looking to set up a committee and adopt a formal constitution to take the group forward.

Until then, they are being supported by Lincs County Council Youth Development Worker Debbie Barker.

Nicola Marshall, who has been instrumental in getting the club up and running, said: “We are looking for willing volunteers to come forward and help at the club.

“People don’t have to give a commitment to every week, but they will need to have a DBS check, which we will organise.”

The youth club meets on Wednesdays, 6pm to 7.30pm.

The cost is £1 per child and anyone interested in joining in can go along on a Wednesday to find out more.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call the town council office on 01673 842479 or email festivalhall@marketrasentc.co.uk