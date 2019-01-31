Newest recruit at Binbrook

Binbrook Station has welcomed Rob Parker (above right) as their newest recruit.

Rob has been on the run for around a month now after completing training.

He is swiftly learning the ropes of being at an on-call station and is looking forward to a long career.

This now brings the crew level up to eight.

Anyone who lives or works within four minutes of Binbrook Fire Station - on the corner of St Mary’s Lane and Louth Road - can find out more by contacting them through their Facebook page or email recruitment@lincoln.fire-uk.org