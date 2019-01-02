New Year, new you? Take up French at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre

If you are looking for something new to do this year, why not take up French.

Run by a native French speaker and professional tutor, the new season of classes for all ages will be held at Caistor Arts and Heritage from January 7.

Les Minipouss, for ages four to 12, helps children learn French through arts and crafts, music, stories, games, and films.

Adult beginners level one also takes place on Mondays, 6pm - 7.30pm, with adult beginners level two, for those who have a basic knowledge, taking place on Wednesdays, 5.30pm to 7pm, followed by the adult intermediate session from 7pm to 8.30pm.

The sessions run through school term time, with a break during the holidays.

Booking is recommended and can be done by messaging via www.facebook.com/FrenchinCaistor/

Alternatively call 07927 943 489.