New sessions ring out as Nags gets on target

Middle Rasen’s Nags Head is the latest pub to bring some traditional hostelry happenings back in to fashion.

The Gainsborough Road venue recently hosted its first bell target session.

The lounge proved to be the ideal spot for two targets to be put up.

On the night, 15 people turned out to try their hand at this traditional pub sport, which sees participants aim to fire a pellet through a six millimetre hole to ring the bell behind.

Dave Carter, development officers for Lincolnshire Small-bore Rifle Association, said: “It was a mixture of old hands and people completely new to the sport.

“Tuition and equipment was available for those that had not tried it before.

“One new member managed to ring four bells on two occasions - that is something of a record.”

The Nags Head has now joined the league and they ‘shot’ their first match at home on Monday.

The next home match will be on March 25.

They will also be hosting the county championships on April 1 when everyone will be welcome to go along and watch.

There is also the opportunity to try out the sport at the White Hart in Lissington.

Sessions will be held there on Thursday February 28 and Thursday March 14, starting at 7.30pm.