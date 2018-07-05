New recruits join on-call fire stations around Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s on-call ranks have been strengthened after the latest batch of newly trained recruits passed out event on Sunday.

A group of 13 new firefighters have completed their training at Waddington’s state-of-the-art training facility and will now join their new colleagues within crews across the county.

The new firefighters are Harvey Chessum (Billingborough), Liam Drew (Grantham), Graham Pound (Holbeach), Bailey Pinkney (Skegness), Henry Cross (Crowland), Karl Mercer-Sellars (Waddington), Adam Craig (Donington), Stewart Hill (Market Deeping), Graham Minards (Donington), Andrew Steen (North Hykeham), Nicky Arden (Mablethorpe), Thomas Sadler (Skegness) and Mario Dimaro (Billingborough).

Chief Fire Officer Nick Borrill said: “No-one here underestimates the hard work and effort these new firefighters have put in to get to this point.

“Completing the initial training is a real success and they should be proud of their achievements. They will now join their colleagues around the county in protecting the communities of Lincolnshire and I wish them all the best for their future careers.”

On call firefighters can be at their usual place of work when they receive a pager alert, but they are now trained and ready to spring into action to deal with emergencies, such as fires, floods, road traffic collisions or even chemical spillages.

Coun Nick Worth, executive member for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Becoming an on-call firefighter is a real commitment, not only to the service, but also to the community as a whole.

“Our on-call firefighters are so important to the emergency capabilities of Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue as a whole.”

If you think you would like to become an on-call firefighter, call 0800 3580 204 or visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr.