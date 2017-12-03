New play area officially opens at Osgodby

A village play area has been given a £30k revamp thanks to grants and a generous donation from a local resident.

The area around Osgodby Village Hall has had a play area for some years, but the much-loved equipment was coming to the end of its useful life.

Now, after securing the necessary funds, it has been transformed into a fun, multi-skill activity area for all ages to enjoy.

“It has taken us three years to finally get to where we are today, but I am sure everyone will agree it was worth it,” said village hall chairman Ann Bennett.

“I would like to thank everyone who has worked so hard to make it happen.”

The work was completed in three phases, as the funds became available.

Phase one was the zip line, which was funded by the village hall.

The bulk of the equipment was included in phase two, when £10,000 was received from the National Lottery Awards for All programme, £8,000 from West Lindsey District Council’s small grants scheme and £2,000 from Tesco’s Bags for Help scheme.

This left just the last phase, with £4,500 needed for the planned toddler area.

With young grandchildren of his own living locally, generous local resident Dave Boyles stepped in with a donation to fund the equipment.

Mrs Bennett said: “We are extremely grateful to Dave Boyles for paying for phase three, the smaller children’s equipment.

“Without his help we wouldn’t have been able to complete this.”

In recognition of this generous donation, Mr Boyles was asked to cut the ribbon on the new play area and officially declare it open.