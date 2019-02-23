New phase for Caistor trust development

A meeting next week will see people with a share in Caistor’s heritage move the project for regeneration into a new phase.

It is six months since the formation of Caistor and District Community Trust, and next Wednesday shareholders will vote to elect a board of directors to take things forward.

At their first public meeting last September, the vision for the future of the old Co-op building in the town’s Market Place was outlined.

An interim board has set the ball in motion, but now it is time for them to stand down.

Company secretary to the trust, Neil Castle said: “There will be a very short formal part to start next Wednesday’s meeting off, where paid-up members of the Trust will elect their board members.

“We can then move on to a wider public meeting, where members and non-members will be able to ask questions.”

Shares in the not-for-profit Caistor and District Community Trust were released last October .

A minimum investment of £5, for five £1 membership shares, gives members a say in the Trust’s activities, with full voting rights at the annual general meeting, and the opportunity to join the board.

Mr Castle said: “The more members the trust has, the stronger it will be in achieving its aims of developing 2-4 Market Place, so the buildings can once again be a key contributor to the local economy of Caistor.”

How plans are progressing for 2-4 Market Place will be the main focus of next week’s meeting.

There will updates on the partnership with Lincolnshire Co-op, feedback on discussions with funders, an update from the newly appointed bid writer and Heritage Lincolnshire.

There will also be a couple of short videos of the inside of the building.

The former Lincolnshire Co-op store, which makes up almost a quarter of the town’s market place buildings, has been empty since the company moved into its purpose-built premises in High Street in December 2010.

Since then, the building has been a talking point of the town’s council, and residents looking for action to be taken to bring the building back into use.

It is too early to say exactly what will be done with the building, but following last September’s meeting, Mr Castle said the interest shown in the building was ‘very encouraging’.

The extraordinary general meeting and subsequent public meeting will be held in Caistor Town Hall next Wednesday, February 27, starting at 7.30pm.

To find out more, contact Neil Castle the CDCTLtd Company Secretary on 01472 852 840 or email him on canddctltd@gmail.com.

Alternatively, visit the trust website at www.caistorcommunitytrust.org for more information.