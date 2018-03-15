New life set for old Caistor building

Local volunteers have begun to work to secure Heritage Lottery funding to bring Caistor’s former Co-op store back into use.

The small steering group is working with Heritage Lincolnshire and Lincolnshire Co-op to bring the Market Place building back to life, with lottery funding needed to bridge the gap between the commercial returns the buildings could generate and the cost of reinstating an old, listed building.

Consultation undertaken last year gave some exciting potential uses for the buildings and the group is now working towards making the transformation of the buildings a reality.

The steering group is looking at the best way to set up a new legal body to secure grant funding, ensure local people have an active role in bringing the buildings back to life and take a formal legal role in managing the buildings once the works have been completed.

A variety of skills will be needed to make this project a success and the group would particularly like to hear from anyone with knowledge of or a background in legal, enterprise/business development, HR/training, IT/systems, marketing or non-profit governance for voluntary roles.

They are also looking for people willing to take on the responsibility of being a trustee or director of this new, not for profit, vehicle.

A drop in evening to find out more will be held next Wednesday, March 21, in the town hall, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

East Midlands Community Led Housing is helping Heritage Lincolnshire with the set-up of the Steering Group, if you’d like to talk about what is involved contact their Senior Facilitator, John Mather, on 01522 785288.

Alternatively, you can email your details, with a summary of what you can offer to the project, to marketplacecaistor@gmail.com.