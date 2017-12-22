New Life in good voice for carol singing in Rasen

Everyone of all ages is invited to join in some outdoor carol singing this Saturday, December 23, outside Market Rasen Post Office in the Co-op car park.

Go along for five minutes or the full hour between 11am and 12 noon.

“It’s a special way to celebrate this very special Christmas season and we would love the community to join in,” said Jane Bridger, a New Life Church leader.

Although they are not specifically raising money, those who wish to give will see their money go to the Nomad Trust for homeless people in Lincolnshire and also to Tearfund’s Yemen Appeal.