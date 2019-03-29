New Life breathed into Rasen’s former social club

Market Rasen New Life Church Centre will be opening its doors for a Community Open Day and Celebration this weekend.

Just one year on from having the opportunity to purchase the town’s former Social Club, it has been refurbished and transformed into a place of worship and a community hub for the local area.

Jane Bridger, one of the church leaders, said: “Everyone is very welcome to come along to see what we have done.

“Just pop along on Saturday (March 30) anytime between 10am and 4pm.

“There will be free refreshments, as well as some craft activities and games for children.”

On Sunday, the church is holding a special Building Dedication Worship Service at 10.30am, as well as baptising three new Christians.

Mike May from Binbrook, who became part of the leadership team after Paul and Katy Hiley retired in 2017, said: “Everyone is welcome along to that part of our celebrations too and lunch too afterwards.

“After being established as a local church for over 30 years in the town, we are very grateful to God and an amazing band of volunteers who have given of their time, skills and money to make all this possible.”

Rhona Sheppard, who is also part of the leadership team, added: “It’s wonderful to have so much under one roof now.

“We hope the community will benefit too in all sorts of ways.

“We wanted to mark this first anniversary of the centre in a special way and we would like to extend our thanks to several local businesses too who have helped us along the way, including Rasen Hardware, Travis Perkins, Town & County Carpets, KC Carpets, Chris Marriott (Skips), Ady Stead (Plumbing) of Rasen and Matthew Dunn (Electrician) of Nettleton.”

Market Rasen New Life Church centre is located in the town’s Serpentine Street.