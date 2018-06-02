New homes near Caistor

Planners at West Lindsey District Council have approved an application for eight new homes to be built on the edge of Caistor.

Plans submitted by Mr Jon Wright, of HC Wright and Sons, will see eight new homes on land off Whitegate Hill, at The Mill.

Supporting paperwork for the application reveals that some existing commercial buildings on the site, including a two-storey barn, will be demolished to make way for the development.

There will be six four-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses.

The plans will also see parking and gardens for all eight homes, together with a courtyard and hardstanding area for four of the homes.

Outline planning permission was granted for the application in 2015.

The latest application has been amended to incorporate garden space, two paddock areas, a private road, a new kissing gate, and better access for residents.

Caistor Civic Society, Caistor Town Council, the Health and Safety department at West Lindsey District Council, local residents and the archaeology department did not raise any objections to the plans.