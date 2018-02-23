New heritage display ready for Rasen council open day

Market Rasen Town Council will be holding an open day in the Old Police Station this Saturday, February 24.

Go along to the Dear Street venue between 10am and noon to meet the council’s staffing team and find out more about the work they do.

There will be the chance to express your views, discuss any town concerns or book the Festival Hall for an event.

There is the opportunity to see the old courtroom too, where there are displays created by the Rase Heritage Society.

The latest addition are items belonging to the grandfather of the council’s business consultation Nicola Marshall.

Robert Fillingham was a serving police officer at the Market Rasen station from 1944 to 1950 and lived in Dear Street.

Items include his helmet badge, a copy of his identity card and some police manuals of the time.