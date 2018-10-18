New group at Caistor for grief and loss support

A new group begins in Caistor this weekend for those dealing with grief and loss.

Do you find yourself wondering how to move on with your life following the loss of someone you loved?

Perhaps you feel isolated and uncertain about meeting new people or going to new places?

If so, then this group could be of benefit.

A professional counsellor will lead the Grief and Loss Friends Group, which aims to give compassionate support, as well as facilitate a variety of activities.

The session will be held in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre this Saturday, October 20, from 2pm to 4pm.