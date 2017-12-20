New funeral office to open in Caistor

People in Caistor will be able to discuss plans and make arrangements for their loved ones at a new Lincolnshire Co-op funeral office this week.

The branch on High Street has been fitted out as an arrangement facility using £55,000 of investment and includes a private arrangement lounge and a welcoming reception area.

There will also be a display showing the handiwork of Lincolnshire Co-op’s memorial masons, who use state-of-the-art technology and hand carving skills to create special tributes.

The new branch means people in Caistor can simply pop in to see Lincolnshire Co-op’s professional funeral colleagues in person about funeral plans, advice on arrangements and any questions they may have.

The office has been converted from a former restaurant unit and opens this Friday, December 22.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Head of Funerals David Dernley said: “We’re pleased to be bringing our new funeral branch to Caistor.

“It’ll provide a calm and welcoming place for people to pop in and see us, whether they need support with funeral arrangements or are thinking about planning ahead so loved ones needn’t worry.

“We pride ourselves on delivering a professional, affordable and sympathetic service whenever families need us.

“Our highly-trained funeral colleagues are always ready to help, even if all that’s needed is a cup of tea and a meaningful chat.

“We’re also committed to providing transparent prices and helping people find a funeral they can afford, and to show this we’ve signed the enhanced Fair Funerals Pledge.”

The branch will be Lincolnshire Co-op’s 21st funeral home and joins its Caistor Food Store on

High Street.