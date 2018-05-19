New development set to boost Rasen tourism

A self-catering holiday unit, stables and a manege could be built opposite Market Rasen Racecourse, it can be revealed.

Mr M Merrigan has submitted plans to West Lindsey District Council for the 0.50 hectare site off Willingham Road.

If approved, the development would feature a three-storey self-catering holiday unit, providing four en-suite rooms with a rooftop pavilion overlooking the racecourse.

There would also be a single storey building accommodating four stables, a tack room and an office - as well as an all-weather manege.

In a report submitted to WLDC, Mr Merrigan reveals he is proposing to provide a new access point, as well as a ‘manoeuvring’ area.

He states: “A new singular vehicular and pedestrian access is proposed onto the existing access road immediately to the east of the site.

“Beyond the manoeuvring area, there would be sufficient space for parking of four cars/light vehicles with horse trailers or up to 7.5 tonne horse boxes.”

Mr Merrigan also acknowledges there are already self-catering holiday units in the Rasen area but stresses his proposal offers something different.

He adds: “None of the holiday units have direct access to Willingham Woods and none have stabling.

“The racecourse does offer stable lads’ and jockeys’ accommodation on site.

“The accommodation proposed is intended to complement and not compete with this existing offer.

“It is also tailored to trainers and owners.

“It will have distinct facilities including a manege, stabling and direct access to some of the best hacking and walking terrain in the area and will provide the perfect base for race teams competing at the Market Rasen racecourse.”

Mr Merrrigan goes on to say the development would provide the ability to increase the number of visitors to Willingham Woods - and to the racecourse.

He stresses that would also increase income from tourism spend in Market Rasen.

To date, no residents have objected to the plans.