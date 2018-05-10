New date is set for Rasen skate park work

A new date has been set for work to start on the Mill Road skate park in Market Rasen.

Speaking at Market Rasen Town Council’s monthly meeting in Festival Hall on Wednesday, May 2, Coun Steve Bunney confirmed work has been scheduled to start on June 4.

The council was forced to halt work at the site back in February when excessive rain resulted in the land becoming too wet.

Coun Steve Bunney told the meeting: “There’s a lot of frustration among the young people but I can understand that.”

The council’s skate park project team - Coun Bunney and Coun Margaret Lakin-Whitworth - helped to raise the £85,000 needed to complete the popular project.

The councillors won this year’s Market Rasen Town Council Diana Princess of Wales Community Award for their work on securing the skate park for the town.