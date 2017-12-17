National awards for Rasen flower club trio

Three members of Market Rasen Flower Club are celebrating after taking the top spots at a national competition.

In a much sought after chance to showcase talents, Di Smith, Sarah Green and Cecile Povey where chosen to be part of the 300-strong entrants from across the country displaying their work at the Festive Flower & Food Show in Blackpool.

The biennial event is organised by NAFAS - the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies - and attracts thousands of visitors.

“It was such an honour to be allowed to take part,” said Cecile.

“It was a bit daunting, but the best thing to do is just go for it.”

This attitude certainly paid off, as Cecile took first place in the craft class.

With the topic ‘By the Winter Fireside’, Cecile crekated a screen from natural plant material, all painstakingly hand painted.

She said: “I was delighted to win and now I can’t wait until the 2019 show to enter again.”

Di Smith took second place in the craft class, picture or plaque, with her ‘Happy Holiday’ image and Sarah Green also was awarded second place for her representation of a ‘Vintage Christmas’.

Their award-winning creative entries were on show for everyone to see at the recent open meeting in the Festival Hall.