Musicians wanted for new look festival

Lincolnshire music festival JoeFest is looking forward to an exciting future as Beyond The Woods, with the event announcing an eye-catching rebrand.

To mark the occasion, Lincolnshire musicians are invited to put themselves forward to perform at this year’s event.

Festival creative director Joe Davies said: “With this change to Beyond The Woods, JoeFest has grown up.

“Each year the event gets bigger and better, and the team felt that a new, professionally created identity was the right thing to do.”

Now in its fifth year, the music festival will once again take place in the setting of the Stourton Estates and this year’s dates are August 9 and 10.

The hunt is on to find Lincolnshire’s most exciting new performers, and local artists can apply to be part of this year’s line-up via the festival’s website: beyondthewoods.co.uk.