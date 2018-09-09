Music, art and craft combine for a busy weekend at Caistor

A busy and lively weekend was had at this year’s Caistor Arts and Crafts Festival

Outside, a range of musicians encouraged visitors to sit in the sun and listen to a full programme of entertainment.

Caistor Arts and Crafts Festival EMN-180309-080042001

Artists demonstrated in a marquee alongside craft stalls and there was fun ‘mask making’ for children and adults.

Inside, the work of 88 talented local artists was on show, creating a large exhibition of more than 360 pieces of artworks for sale, and colourful craft stalls filled the main hall.

Winner of the SAA prize was Pat Rowe, with her oil painitng ‘Lincolnshire Idyll’.

Judge, Grimsby artist Dale Mackie said: “Of all the work exhibited, and there were some excellent paintings from other artists. Pat’s work stood out, mainly for the use of colour, which she just got right, along with the strong brushstrokes.”

Caistor Arts and Crafts Festival EMN-180309-080006001

The Mayor’s Choice was Wendy Elsey with her oil painting ‘Café Du Monde’ and the visitors’ choice was Peter Hodson with his mixed media painting ‘Holkham Beach’.

The festival is run by volunteers and thanks go to the many people who turned out to help over the weekend.

Caistor Arts and Crafts Festival EMN-180309-075942001

Caistor Arts and Crafts Festival EMN-180309-080018001