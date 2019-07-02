Motorcyclist dies following Owmby collision

A motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a collision near Owmby on Sunday afternoon (June 30) has sadly died as a result of his injuries.

A Lincolnshire Police statement this afternoon (Monday) said: "We are sad to inform that the motorcyclist involved in the collision on the A1084, a 65-year-old man, has sadly not survived his injuries."

As reported previously, the collision involved a van and the motorcycle at around 1.30pm on Sunday, on the road between Caistor and Brigg.

Any witnesses should call police on 101, quoting incident 250 of June 30.