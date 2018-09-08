More volunteers are needed for Age UK

Age UK Lindsey is in need of volunteers to meet increased demand in the Market Rasen area.

The charity says these volunteers are a ‘lifeline’ to the charity and are ‘vital to the day-to-day provision of its services’.

Research by Age UK estimates that in their Lindsey region (West Lindsey, East Lindsey and North Lincolnshire) more than 7,000 people over the age of 65 are chronically lonely, resulting in diminished health and wellbeing, and increased risk of social isolation.

The Age UK Lindsey Befriending Service aims to tackle this growing crisis through its network of dedicated volunteer befrienders visiting people in their own homes for tea, chat and a bit of company.

One lady who benefits from the service said: “I really look forward to seeing Neil each week and hearing about how his family are.

“We put the world to rights and have a good catch up.”

Over the past twelve months, the charity has seen a 100 per cent Befriending Service.

Jennie Wilson, Befriending Co-ordinator, said: “We are looking for both ladies and gentleman over the age of 18, who are happy to visit people in their homes.

“We are also looking for volunteers to accompany people to lunch clubs and coffee mornings, to help them get back attending social activities.”

The charity has a waiting list of people across West Lindsey wishing to benefit from the Befriending Service and would particularly like to hear from potential volunteers in the Market Rasen, Nettleham, Sudbrook and Cherry Wiilingham.

To find out more call 01507 524242.